Who was Lahari Pathivada? Indian-American techie found dead in Oklahoma after she disappeared mysteriously

An Indian-American woman, who went missing from the US state earlier this month, was found dead on Saturday, May 13. The 25-year-old woman named Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota in the McKinney suburb of Texas and her body was discovered nearly 322 kilometres away in neighbouring Oklahoma state.

The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped spread the news of her disappearance. No further information was provided on the circumstances that led to the discovery of her body on May 13.

A resident of Mc Kinney in Collins County in Texas saw Pathivada last when she was driving on her way to work. Her family got worried after she did not return home after work on May 12. Police were reportedly alerted after family and friends tracked her phone in Oklahoma.

Pathivada used to work at the Overland Park Regional Medical Centre, according to her Facebook page. She was a graduate of the University of Kansas and attended Blue Valley West High School.

The mysterious disappearance and tragic demise of Pathivada have impacted her family, friends, and the local community.

Shortly before Pathivada was found dead, the McKinney Police Department said that they were coordinating with other agencies, including those in Oklahoma, to investigate the disappearance.

A spokesperson for the McKinney Police Department said, “We take every missing person report seriously, and we are doing everything possible to locate Lahari Pathivada. Our dedicated team is working diligently to follow up on leads and gather any information that can help us in this case. We appreciate the support and cooperation of the community during this challenging time.”

The circumstance that led to Pathivada’s disappearance is still to be uncovered as authorities have yet to release information on the missing woman’s death.

Friends and family fondly described Pathivada as a bright and motivated young professional. She was a cherished member of the community, known for her amiable nature.

