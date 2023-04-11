Who was Julián Figueroa? Mother Maribel Guardia reveals the cause of his death; His family details & net worth

Mexican singer Julián Figueroa died Sunday, April 9, at the age of 28, as per a post by her mother on Instagram. Figueroa was the son of the late Mexican singer Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia. Figueroa was found unconscious in his room when his mother was at the theatre. Police found him already lifeless upon reaching their home. As per officials, the dead body showed no sign of violence. As per Maribel Guardia, her son died of a heart ailment.

What caused Julián Figueroa’s death?

As per Maribel Guardia’s Instagram post, Julián Figueroa died because of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. Myocardial infarction (MI), also referred to as a "heart attack," is triggered by a partial or total interruption of blood supply to the myocardium. On the other hand, ventricular fibrillation is a type of abnormal cardiac beat. The lower heart chambers rapidly and erratically contract during ventricular fibrillation. The heart consequently stops pumping blood to the body's other organs.

Julián Figueroa’s career and famous songs

Just like his father Joan Sebastian, Figueroa performed ballads with a traditional band and a northern influence. Songs like Yo Sera, Ay Amor, and Volaré were among his top hits. As a result of his upbringing in a family of musical background, Figueroa developed a thing for guitar at a young age. He credited his father as having a significant influence on his music career in several of his interviews.

Julián Figueroa Y Su Banda is one of his critically regarded albums. In addition to that, he demonstrated his acting talent in Mi Camino Es Amarte. He later married to singer Imelda Garza Tuón, and the couple had a son named José Julian Figueroa Garza.

Julián Figueroa was also a philanthropist

Julián was not just a musician and actor, but he also supported numerous charities through his foundation, the Joan Sebastian Foundation. The organisation works to improve the lives of kids and teenagers in Mexico, especially those who are poor or have health issues.

Julián has a devoted fan base and a long list of honours thanks to his commitment to his craft, his audience, and the community. Among other honours, he has received numerous Latin Grammy accolades, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Premios Lo Nuestro accolades.

Julián Figueroa’s last Instagram post was about his father

The last Instagram post by Julián Figueroa was about his late father Joan Sebastian, whom he lost in 2015. Julián enjoys massive popularity on Instagram with over 450k followers. He had posted a photo of himself as a child with his father with the caption, “How slowly 8 years have passed since the day you left. Fans acclaim, 'Long live the People's Poet,' but I don't care, I just want my father."

