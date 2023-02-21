Who was Jansen Panettiere and how did he die? Have a look at his family and career details

Walking dead star and brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, Jansen Panettiere, has died at the age of 28 in New York. The cause of his death has not been revealed by the authorities. On Sunday around 17:30 local time, the New York Police Department (NYPD) got a call to an apartment in Nyack, where investigators found him dead. Police have denied the possibility of any foul play in his death. He made his television debut in the 2002 series Even Stevens before making an appearance on the sitcom "Hope & Faith." Other projects that Jansen worked on included "Blue's Clues," "Major Crimes," "Everyone Hates Chris," and "The Walking Dead."

Jansen Panettiere’s death cause

Some media reports hint at the possibility that Jansen Panettiere was dealing with anxiety and depression issues. Jansen admitted on his website that he had previously battled depression and that his anxiety difficulties gave him the confidence to start painting his troubles.

According to the website, he was tormented with horrible anxiety and sadness after spending time in LA as an adult. He finally experienced a spiritual awakening during this time in his life, which inspired him to begin meticulously painting each of his issues.

Jansen Panettiere’s career details

Through his performances in Ice Age: The Meltdown, Robots, Blue's Clues, and Even Stevens, Jansen became incredibly popular. He also played the role of Truman X in The X's on Nickelodeon.

Other than that, he appeared on screen alongside Hayden, his sister, in Racing Stripes and Tiger Cruise. He received a Young Artist Award nomination in 2008 for his performance in The Last Day of Summer. He appeared in the love story Love and Love Not last year. When he died, the actor had five more films in the works.

Jansen Panettiere was fond of art

The actor enjoyed art apart from his roles in television and movies, as seen by the numerous works of art and abstract paintings that adorn his social space. His final Instagram post featured a picture of his girlfriend Catherine Mitchie.

Jansen last month also posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of his sister giving him a haircut. "Not the first haircut she's tried to give me," he wrote as the image's caption.

Family of Jansen Panettiere