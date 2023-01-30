Who was Holly Newton? Teenage girl stabbed to death in England; 16- year-old boy charged with murder

A 15-year-old schoolgirl from Hexham was brutally killed by multiple stabbings on Friday. Holly Newton was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of this teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Police said on Sunday that Holly's death had left her family "devasted beyond words", as friends and relatives laid floral tributes at the scene.

A note left by Holly's mother read, "To our baby Holly. Our hearts hurt so much right now. We love you so much. Love mam and Lee. See you soon beautiful".

Another note from her grandmother read, "All ways loved never forgotten. You’ll never be out of our thoughts. All our love nana and granddad".

The unnamed suspect of 16 years, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday.

Northumbria Police Ch Cuot Sam Rennison said Holly, "still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words".

She added, "Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can."

Rennison said detectives believed that all those involved in the incident were known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.

With the teenage boy now being charged in connection with this incident, Rennison asked everyone to avoid any speculation, both out in the community and on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.