Who was Charles Kimbrough? Actor known for Murphy Brown dies at 86: Check career, cause of death & net worth

Charles Kimbrough, best known for his work on Murphy Brown, passed away at 86. According to Charles Kimbrough's family, he died of natural causes on January 11, 2023, at Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Kimbrough received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 1990 for his portrayal of Jim Dail. Charles Kimbrough played Jim Dail as a straight-faced anchorman. He gained Kimbrough a lot of fame and love during the 90s. Charles Kimbrough starred in 247 original episodes of Murphy Brown that aired for a decade (from 1988 to 1998). In the 2018 reboot, the producers recast him for Jim Dail. Murphy Brown's creator, Diane English, said, "Charles Kimbrough wrote a whole biography of his character before he started to play him." Let's look at the life of Charles Kimbrough, the actor from Murphy Brown, who died at 86. Here we have also mentioned the cause of his death, his career, and his net worth.

Charles Kimbrough aka Jim from Murphy Brown?

In 2012, Charles Kimbrough said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, "Unfortunately, I'm really good at playing jackasses of one kind or another. I've always been slightly self-conscious as an actor. I guess that sometimes reads as pomposity."

Charles Kimbrough gave his voice to the puritanical gargoyle Victor in Disney's animated The Hunchback of Notre Dame films. He also gave his voice for the video games of the movie.

Charles Kimbrough was a Broadway Veteran before he starred in movies and sitcoms. He majored in music and theatre at Indian University. Later, he pursued his Master's degree from the Yale School of Drama. After that, Kimbrough took over the stage.

During his career, Charles Kimbrough has received several awards. In 1971, he received a Tony Award nomination for best-featured actor in a musical for his portrayal of Harry in the original production of Stephen Sondheim's Company. Kimbrough also appeared in Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sunday with George, which premiered in 1984.

Charles Kimbrough appeared in the original off-Broadway production of Sylvia in 1995, opposite Sarah Jessica Parker. According to THR, his most recent stage appearance was with Jim Parson in a 2012 revival of Harvey.

Charles Kimbrough: Cause of death

Charles Kimbrough's family said that the Murphy Brown actor died due to natural causes. He took his last breath on January 11, 2023, in California.

Charles Kimbrough: Net Worth

Charles Kimbrough is a well-known figure who made a significant contribution to his field. According to celebnetworths.com, he has a net worth of around $2 million. This figure reflects his dedication, talent, and professional success.

Charles Kimbrough: Wife & Family