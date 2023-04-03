Who was CA Mohit Agarwal & what caused his death? Know about his wife, family and net worth

CA Mohit Agarwal, the founder of MEPL classes, died Sunday at the age of 36 in Pune, Maharashtra. Tributes are pouring in on social media after the tragic news spread through the CA fraternity across the country. CA Mohit sir, as his students call him, was a reputed name in the education industry and had a massive following on YouTube. More than 285,000 students have subscribed to his channel. He founded MEPL classes more than a decade ago.

What caused Mohit Agarwal’s death?

Mohit Agarwal died due to a heart attack, as per various reports available on the internet. CA Chirag Chauhan wrote on Twitter, “He suffered a heart attack at a young age, and was a favourite amongst students & professionals in Pune. Professionals need to balance personal life & work, take less stress, take timely vacations and remain physically & mentally fit. Life is uncertain.”

Social media is also rife with rumours regarding the death of Mohit Agarwal as some claimed he committed suicide and some said he died of COVID-19.

Mohit Agarwal’s wife and family details

The unexpected death of Mohit Agarwal has left his family in shock, including his wife Vandana Agarwal. His mother Asha Agarwal was a teacher and his father Pramod Agarwal was the head of a school. Thanks to his parents, Mohit developed a thing for educating at a very young age.

Mohit Agarwal’s education and career

Mohit graduated with honours from St. Xavier's College and later founded the MEPL courses 11 years ago. He was a company secretary by trade and a chartered accountant by occupation. He was listed on the merit list (RANK HOLDER), earning the top spot in Auditing and Assurance in all of India at the final level.

The feat of clinching ALL INDIA RANK 1 was one of the many honours that Mohit was able to achieve. Since 2007, he had expertise instructing students in highly competitive courses like CA, CS, and CMA in accountancy, law, and audit.

Mohit Agarwal’s net worth