Who was Adam Rich? The 'Eight is Enough' youngest child actor, what caused his death?

Adam Rich, who rose to prominence as a child actor on the popular American television show "Eight Is Enough," died on Saturday at the age of 54, in his Los Angeles home. Rich has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, having appeared in a number of films and television shows. Rich's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to CNN, though no cause of death was given at the time.

Who was Adam Rich?

Adam Rich was an American actor best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on the five-season television series Eight Is Enough (1977–1981). His pageboy haircut was a distinguishing feature of his appearance during his years as a child actor, inspiring thousands of parents of the time to emulate the look of their young sons. Because of his role on the show, he became known as "America's little brother."

Early life

On October 12, 1968, he was born to Jewish parents Francine and Rob Rich. Rich grew up in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, where he lived with his parents and younger brother as a child actor. The family was in Florida for a short time, where he learned how to act at a local gym. He participated in sports such as baseball, football, cycling, skateboarding, and swimming. He was also interested in drawing. He began smoking marijuana at the age of 14 and dropped out of high school at the age of 17 in 1986. In 1989, he nearly died from a valium overdose. He was arrested and charged with attempted pharmacy burglary in 1991.

Career and Notable works

Rich was cast as Nicholas when he was eight years old. Following Eight Is Enough, he appeared in Irwin Allen's short-lived 1981 ABC TV series Code Red and CBS's 1983 sitcom Gun Shy.

Rich appeared in episodes of The Love Boat, CHiPs, Fantasy Island, The Six Million Dollar Man, St. Elsewhere, and Baywatch. Along with Eight Is Enough co-star Willie Aames, he also did voice work on the cartoon series Dungeons & Dragons. Rich has appeared in advertisements for Betty Crocker's Snackin' Cake and Nabisco's Wheatsworth crackers.

What caused Adam Rich's death?

According to TMZ, Rich died in his home in the Los Angeles area on Saturday after being discovered unresponsive, citing an unnamed family member.