Who is Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about IG model and tennis pro's love story

Australian Open 2023 player Tommy Paul: Tommy Paul has created history by reaching the 2023 Australian Open semi-finals. With Sebastian Korda's untimely withdrawal, Paul became the highest remaining American seed in the main draw. As a result, he has finally become the talk of the town, and he has a large number of supporters on his side. Along with Paul's fans, his girlfriend has been cheering him on from the stands. Since the match, Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze became the talk of the town as well along with the tennis pro.

Who is Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze?

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze is an Instagram influencer and has been seen recently cheering for her boyfriend, Tommy Paul. Though this is not how her dating has always been, she had quite a hard dating past.

Whom did Paige Lorenze have dated in the past before Tommy Paul?

The Instagram influencer has a strange and potentially dangerous dating history. It includes the name of 'Call Me by Your Name' star Armie Hammer. He received positive feedback from both audiences and critics. However, when his "cannibalistic" messages surfaced on the internet, it became quite frightening. Paige Lorenze discussed her horrifying experience dating him, even if it was only for a short time.

She also dated Tyler Cameron, the runner-up of Bachelorette Season 15, who attracted a lot of attention due to his good looks. Her relationship with him, however, did not last long and ended within a month. She believed that the only reason he dated her was to gain some influence.

She also dated country music singer Morgan Wallen. Her relationship with Wallen appeared to be the beginning of something tangible. It did not, however, because the Instagram model accused him of cheating on her.

She also dated Kasperi Kapanen, a professional ice hockey player from Finland, for a few months before the couple split up.

The influencer started dating Tommy Paul back in 2022 and the two have been together since, also enjoying each other's company in Australia.

Australian Open 2023: How Tommy Paul beats Ben Shelton in an all-USA Quarter-Final

Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday.