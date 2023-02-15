Who is Taylor Schabusiness? Married woman accused of killing lover, Shad Thyrion, attacks own lawyer in court

Taylor Schabusiness, a married woman from Greenbay accused of choking her lover during drug-fueled sex, attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday. The 25-year-old thrashed her attorney, Quinn Jolly, with her elbow in a courtroom. However, the police interfered immediately, and the lawyer did not seem to suffer any injuries. Taylor Schabusiness attacked her lawyer after a witness did not come to testify on Schabusiness's mental situation. She is facing first-degree homicide charges for mutilating her lover's corpse. The victim's mother has also filed third-degree sexual assault charges against Taylor Schabusiness. She found her son's severed head in a bucket covered with a towel in her home. The cops confirmed that Taylor Schabusiness admitted giving oral sex and using a sex toy on the victim, Shad Thyrion after he died. However, she has pleaded not guilty in court because of a mental disorder.

Why did Taylor Schabusiness attack her lawyer in court?

Taylor Schabusiness attacked her lawyer during a hearing to decide whether the accused was fit to stand trial. Quinn Jolly, Schaubusiness' attorney, called an expert witness in court on Tuesday to testify about her mental condition. However, instead Jolly told Judge Thomas Walsh that the expert had not completed his report. Further, he asked for two more weeks for the testimony. Thus, Walsh suggested a March 15 hearing for Taylor Schabusiness' case. After this episode, the cameras caught Taylor attacking her lawyer with her elbow on his head.

Within a few seconds, a Brown County sheriff's officer jumped in and pinned Taylor Schabusiness to the ground. Meanwhile, other officers also tried to calm her down. Taylor Schabusiness calmed down after a few minutes and sat against a door before heading out.

What did Taylor Schabusiness do?

Police arrested Taylor Schabusiness last year after Shad Rock Thyrion's mother filed a complaint against her. She accused her of murdering her son and decapitating his head which she left in a bucket in her basement.

According to police records, Tara Pakanich, a 47-year-old woman, called the cops in Greenbay at 3 AM on February 23, 2022. Shad Thyrion's mother, Tara, told the cops about her son's head that she found in the basement. She also informed the cops that Schabusiness had spent the day with Thyrion.