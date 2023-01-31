Who is Supriya Annaiah? Tennis player Rohan Bopanna's wife & latest internet crush; Check recent pictures

Supriya Annaiah: The Internet has a new crush who is neither an actress nor a model. She's Supriya Annaiah, the wife of Indian International tennis player Rohan Bopanna. Currently, the Indian tennis star is playing in the mixed-doubles finals at the Australian Open 2023 alongside Sania Mirza. During Rohan Bopanna's recent match, Supriya Annaiah supported her husband from the stands. When people spotted her cheering for Bopanna, they couldn't stop talking about her natural beauty and attractive features. After the match, a fan tweeted a picture of his wife and called her the 'most beautiful woman' she had ever seen. To this tweet, Rohan Bopanna replied, "I agree."

Supriya Annaiah & Rohan Bopanna: Love Story

Supriya Annaiah and Rohan Bopanna tied the knot in 2012. Before the marriage, they dated for some time and married in a closed ceremony. Surpiya has a mutual friend whose cousin is Rohan. Supriya and Rohan met at a restaurant accidentally. Later, Rohan asked his cousin to introduce him to Supriya. And that's how the couple started their journey together.

Rohan Bopanna hails from Coorg, Karnataka, and has been a professional tennis player. He has represented India in several international competitions, including Australia Open, French Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

Supriya Annaiah is a psychologist and media personality. She is also the director of the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Development Foundation, registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Supriya Annaiah and Rohan Bopanna have a daughter Tridha Bopanna.

While many people are astonished to see her beauty, a few think that people are too late. They tagged the Arjun Award felicitation ceremony when Supriya Annaiah wore a saree in the traditional Kodava style.