Who is Radhika Merchant? Know details about her father Viren Merchant's net worth and her fiancée Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant is the fiancée of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani. As per a statement released by Reliance, the Roka ceremony of the couple took place Thursday at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Radhika Merchant has been engaged with Anant Ambani for years now, and she has been spotted at events hosted by Ambanis on several occasions. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and vice chairman of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. He is the director of many companies and is one of the wealthiest businessmen in the country. The total net worth of Radhika Merchant’s father Viren Merchant is given in the article.

Radhika Merchant's father's net worth and family details

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. He is the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. Also, he is a director of Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited and Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited. His total net worth is about INR 755 crores, making him one of the richest men in India. As per media reports, Radhika Merchant, aged 24, is also a director on the board of Encore Healthcare Private Limited.

Radhika Merchant's wedding date, personal details

The wedding date of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is not made public yet. Radhika is a 24-year-old trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. As per NDTV, she started working in the private luxury villas chain Isprava as a sales executive in 2017. She studied politics and economics at New York University.

Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant, their 'Roka' ceremony was held today at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani is the son of renowned businessmen Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Anant is the youngest of three siblings. He studied at Brown University in the United States and is now involved in various Reliance companies, including serving on the boards of Jio Platform and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently oversees RIL's energy division.

Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant



The engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nath Dwara today.



Congratulations.

Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s visits to temples

Radhika and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani visited a number of temples across the country earlier this year to offer prayers. Radhika and Mukesh Ambani, along with RIL director Manoj Modi, paid a visit to the Shrinathji temple in September. They then went to Kerala's Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple and Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Balaji Temple. Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.5 crore to the nearby Tirumala hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.