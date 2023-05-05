Who is Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio? Former leader of Proud Boys convicted for US Capitol attack

Former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio was convicted Thursday with three other members of the group in plotting a attack on US Capitol in 2022. The far-right extremist group was behind creating the ruckus at the US Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republicans lost the 2020 presidential election.

A jury in Washington DC found Tarrio and three members of the group guilty of seditious conspiracy. The decision came after the jury heard from several witnesses for more than three months in one of the most disturbing attacks in the history of the US. The attack on the Capitol took place on January 6, 2021, and the entire event unfolded live in front of the entire world.

Following the verdict delivered earlier today that found three members and the leader of the neo-fascist group Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy, the White House declined to comment on the case,” saying that it does not want to “interfere.”

Tarrio was also convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and hindering law enforcement as well as two other conspiracy charges. The fifth defendant in the case, Dominic Pezzola was found not guilty on the sedition charges. However, he has been convicted of other serious offences.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio: From running a T-shirt business to spearheading the US Capitol attack

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio calls himself as an activist who also worked for the FBI as an informant. He was the former chairman of the far-right, neo-fascist group, Proud Boys. It is an organisation that is exclusively male-dominated and promotes and engages in political violence in the United States.

Tarrio was born in Miami, Florida and was raised in Little Havana as a Catholic. He is of Cuban heritage and identifies himself as an Afro-Cuban. He served as the Florida state director of the grassroots organisation ‘Latinos for Trump.’

Tarrio worked as an informant to both federal and local law enforcement, as per a former federal prosecutor and the transcripts of a 2014 federal court proceeding.

In 2004, Tarrio was in a small town in North Florida where he used to run a poultry farm. He then returned to Miami to run a security equipment installation firm and another business on GPS tracking for companies.

He also owns a Miami T-shirt business, known as the 1776 Shop, which is an online vendor for right-wing merchandise.

The business sells a range of Proud Boys gear including shirts saying “Pinochet did nothing wrong.” Augusto Jose Pinochet was a Chilean dictator who ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990.

Tarrio was indicted on a conspiracy charge by the Justice Department for his involvement in organising the January 6 attack on US Capitol. On June 6, 2022, the Justice Department announced that Tarrio and four other members had been indicted on more serious seditious conspiracy charges.

(With inputs from agencies)

