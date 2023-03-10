Who is Geetansha Sood—wife of OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal? Know about her profession & career

OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood earlier this week in a New Delhi 5-star hotel. Top Indian startup founders, including PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Softbank's Masayoshi Son attended the high-profile wedding. While a lot has been discussed about Ritesh Agarwal on the internet, his wife Geetansha Sood is still a mystery woman for most of the audience.

Who is Geetansha Sood?

Geetansha Sood is now the wife of Indian billionaire and OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal. Sood is from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is the director of the company Formation Ventures Limited.

Geetansha Sood's business was established in Kanpur. On August 22, 2020, Sood's company was registered with Kanpur's Registrar of Companies. She had invested Rs 1 lakh in the company's shares. The company has been linked to two more directors.

There is no other information available about Sood. Ritesh Agarwal has not revealed any information about her. Kuhook Sood is the name of one of the company's directors. There is no information available on the internet about Geetansha Sood’s net worth.

Who is Ritesh Agarwal—the OYO Rooms founder?

When Ritesh Agarwal was a teenager, he founded Oyo Rooms, a company that now has a presence in 80 countries. Today, OYO rooms is providing services in 800 cities.

Agarwal was born in the state of Odisha. He finished his schooling in Odisha's Rayagada district. In Kota, he studied for the IIT JEE. Later, he dropped out of an engineering college in 2011. The following year, he launched Oravel Stays.

The business used to book low-cost hotels. The company received a Rs 30 lakh grant as part of an accelerator programme in 2012. The following year, his company received a one-million-dollar grant from the prestigious Thiel Fellowship. He used the funds to establish Oyo.

Wedding pictures go viral on the Internet

A number of photos from the event have gone viral on social media. Both Agarwal and his wife can be seen touching the feet of Softbank CEO Masayoshi to seek his blessings in one photo.