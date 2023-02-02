Who is Dr Phil McGraw? Check net worth, age, credentials of America's TV therapist ending show after Season 21

Dr Phil McGraw, America's TV therapist known for his controversial style, is ending his show 'Dr Phil' after running for 21 successful seasons. The king of daytime television in the United States dominated the ratings with Dr Phil for decades. However, on Tuesday, CBS Media ventures announced they would not continue Dr Phil after the last season ends. But Phil McGraw has different things planned for himself. The 72-year-old controversial TV therapist declared a 'strategic, prime-time partnership with CBS' in early 2024. After Dr Phil, he believes his upcoming project will enhance his reach and increase his impact on the TV audience. Phil McGraw, the star of Dr Phil, says he is determined to help restore clarity of purpose and core values."

As the show Dr Phil ends, let's glance at Phil's McGraw net worth, career and life.

What is Phil McGraw's net worth as Dr Phil ends?

People are curious to know how much money Phil McGraw earned from his show Dr Phil which ran for two decades. According to The Economic Times, Dr Phil's net worth is $460 million. However, his contract with CBS has ended after 25 'wonderful years,' says Phil. He has helped millions of viewers with several problems through his show.

According to sources, CBS might have provided Phil McGraw with more than $35 million in free health and wellness.

Phil McGraw's Dr Phil is over!

Despite being controversial, Phil McGraw's show Dr Phil ran for two decades. Dr Phil premiered in September 2002. Since then, Phil McGraw has tackled guests with his straightforward advice. He has dealt with feuding couples and addicted adults to mourning celebrities and dangerous criminals. However, many have criticised him for using mental illness as a tool for cheap TV thrills.

From Monday to Friday, roughly 2 million viewers tuned in for Dr Phil during the mid-afternoon. Furthermore, Daytime Emmys have nominated the series Dr Phil and the host, Phil McGraw, 31 times.

Phil McGraw has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. However, he does not have an active license since the 1990s. The daytime television host made regular appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

The American Psychological Association has recognised Dr Phil for spreading awareness of mental health issues, CBS stated. Moreover, the series has won five PRISM awards for "accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco use and addiction."