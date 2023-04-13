Who is Dianne Feinstein? Why do Democrats want the senator to resign? Check her age, net worth

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest Senator of the US, is facing the heat from fellow Democrats for not showing up during crucial voting for the confirmation of the judges nominated by President Joe Biden. Now, she has announced she will give up her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee to not further delay the appointment of the judges. A representative for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said she will ask the Senate to find Feinstein’s replacement the next week.

Who is Dianne Feinstein?

She is America’s longest-serving female senator ever! She has served the Senate since 1992. In 2017, she was given a seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was the first woman to assume that role. The first significant cybersecurity law to be passed in years was authored by Senator Feinstein. She has fought tenaciously against sex trafficking and written legislation to aid in preventing the sex abuse of amateur athletes.

Why do Democrats want Dianne Feinstein to resign?

The oldest US senator has been away from the Senate since February and has missed over 58 crucial votes. Her absence has hampered the confirmation process of nominated judges. A tie vote in the nomination committee results in failure under the Senate's existing procedures, and the nomination cannot be presented to the floor.

That’s why, Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, on Wednesday publicly demanded her to resign from her role in the Senate Judiciary Committee. In a tweet, he said, “While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

Is Dianne Feinstein resigning?

Dianne Feinstein has temporarily given up her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her continued absence from the Senate due to her ill health. She was admitted to the hospital for shingles treatment in early March. In a statement released Wednesday night, Feinstein said her return to the Capitol “has been delayed due to continued complications related to her diagnosis.”

Dianne Feinstein’s major achievements

Her most significant accomplishments were the federal Assault Weapons Ban, which was passed in 1994 but was repealed in 2014. It prohibited the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons with a military-style design. For six years starting in 2009, Senator Feinstein served as the first female chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

President Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009 under the direction of Senator Feinstein, who was the first woman to serve as chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Dianne Feinstein’s age

Dianne Feinstein is 89 years old.

Dianne Feinstein’s net worth