/White traffic lights might be placed under the green one soon. Here's why

White traffic lights might soon be added to the lineup, as the fourth one in the current lineup is being tested. Experts are calling for new light as the number of self-driving vehicles on roads increases. The white light will communicate with autonomous vehicles to let them know whether it is safe to move through busy intersections. The three-colour traffic light system has been in place for decades now. Red, amber and green signal drivers how to move through traffic. A trial of the white light will be carried out in North Carolina since the concept of the fourth traffic light was created at its university. The new quad-coloured system is being touted as the next best thing as more and more self-driving vehicles get on the roads. It will serve as a "follow-on" signal for autonomous vehicles, telling them how and when to move through traffic.

The white light will be placed below the green light and will act as the "follow the leader" signal. When active, it indicates that autonomous vehicles are interacting with each other and the traffic system to make movement easy and safe. For those physically driving their cars, they should simply follow the car in front of them - stop when it stops, and go when it goes. If the light turns red, amber, or green, drivers follow standard traffic rules.

White traffic light trial in North Carolina

The white light is touted to reduce travel time by up to 10 per cent and significantly lower fuel consumption. With a light to tell what to do, unnecessary idling time is reduced, moving quicker. The trial is being conducted in North Carolina, where pedestrian activity is low. However, to deploy the white light fully in more areas, 30 to 40 per cent of vehicles on roads should be autonomous. This isn't likely to happen for a few more decades, so the technology is like preparing for the future.