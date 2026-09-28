/'Whisper network' warns women of 'over a 100' sexual predators at AI epicentre: Report

A New York Post report claims that a list of "over a hundred" alleged sexual predators in Silicon Valley has been going around, which includes “prominent investors and businessmen." The newspaper stated that tech workers are warning women about these shady people on the list that isn't publicly available. Along with the names, it also contains details of the alleged acts, which include drugging, sexual assaults, and rape.

A woman told the outlet that some of the names are of "famous investors", adding that she saw some of these businessmen at parties before. The list is not being widely distributed, apparently to protect those who have made the allegations.

A woman who had an abusive encounter said she “met some women who ran the whisper network, which has ”hundreds of cases." She learned about this list after she started asking around and was to add her own experience. Sources told the outlet that the women do not go to the police for fear of being "blacklisted" by investors and ruining their investors. This is reportedly how this list came to be.

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Hacker houses at the centre of sexual abuse

The news comes amid reports of so-called "hacker houses" in the AI industry where women are sexually abused at large mansions. The New York Times recently published an investigation about several sexual harassment cases and rape allegations linked to these houses. "Hacker houses" are mansions where dozens of young tech workers live and party together while pursuing their careers.

These houses are believed to be backed by some of the top names in the industry, thus creating a network. The report states that one of them, named AGI House, had 37 incidents registered against its name since 2022. A member of the house, Genesis, was accused of rape and assault.

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