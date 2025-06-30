/Where the world’s millionaire are moving in 2025? Here are top 10 destinations

Imagine you are a millionaire and given an opportunity to reside in any country of your choice, then which destination would you prefer? Interestingly, for many people, regardless of their wealth, the saying often holds true: "the grass is greener on the other side." Citizens of one country often dream of living in another country, while foreigners may aspire to settle in that very nation, as individuals everywhere face some dissatisfaction with their home country.

According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, a wave of mass movement of several millionaires were witnessed in the year, which made a significant shift in wealth distribution and international mobility. The relocation comes following the destinations offering favourable tax regimes, better political stability, law and order and high living standards. Several were also motivated by lifestyle factors such as safety, climate, healthcare, and access to global markets. As per the data, the UAE has witnessed the highest numbers of inflows of millionaires in the world from 2014-24 as compared to the USA.

Here are the top 10 destinations for the most millionaires who embraced it with their open hearts:

10. Australia

The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 confirmed that Australia witnessed inflows of 1,000 millionaires due to its strong economy, appealing climate, and access to world-class amenities. Cities such as Melbourne and Sydney offer a conducive environment for greater opportunity and lifestyle.

9. Canada

Drawn by political stability, high-quality public services, and welcoming immigration policies, Canada has also experienced inflows of 1,000 millionaires. The multicultural atmosphere and focus on better education and innovation continue to attract global wealth.

8. Greece

In 2025, Greece welcomed 1,200 millionaires, drawn by real estate-linked residency benefits. The country’s Mediterranean allure, EU access, and recovering economy make it appealing both for lifestyle and investment.

7. Portugal

Portugal saw 1,400 millionaires move in, attracted by investor-friendly visa schemes and a laid-back coastal lifestyle. Its affordable living, pleasant climate, and scenic cities make it a popular choice.

6. Singapore

Singapore added 1,600 high-net-worth individuals, thanks to its status as a low-tax global finance hub with excellent governance. Its cleanliness, strategic location, and efficiency continue to attract Asia’s elite.

5. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia drew 2,400 millionaires amid rapid economic transformation and massive infrastructure developments. The kingdom’s shift towards becoming a business-friendly hub is luring wealthy investors.

4. Switzerland

With 3,000 new millionaires, Switzerland remains a favourite for wealth preservation. Its safety, strong currency, discreet financial services, and high living standards keep it among the top destinations.

3. Italy

Italy attracted 3,600 millionaires, largely due to a flat-tax system for new residents. Cities like Milan and Rome, combined with cultural richness and scenic charm, enhance the appeal to attract wealthy individuals.

2. United States

The US added 7,500 millionaires, maintaining its status as a global magnet for the rich. Its economic vitality, legal protections, innovation ecosystem, and quality of life continue to draw in wealth.

1. United Arab Emirates