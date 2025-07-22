For over years, Indians have been travelling to other nations for improved quality of life, more career opportunities, and better educational and healthcare facilities. Over 35 million Indians living in different nations mark the biggest diaspora worldwide, with their key role in several disciplines and established close-knit communities.

Have you ever wondered that there are a total of 195 independent countries in the world, but out of these nations, in which country do Indians reside more? Go through this article and discover the top 10 countries with the highest overseas population.

10. Kuwait: 1 million

Driven by the demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers in the oil sector and other sectors, Kuwait hosts over 1 million Indians, comprising 20 percent of its population. These migrant people maintain lively religious and cultural ties, manage Indian schools, and observe celebrations reflecting the country's culture.

9. Sri Lanka: 1.61 million

With 1.61 million Indians in Sri Lanka, it marks the 9th largest overseas population in the world. They are primarily descendants of Tamil labourers brought by the British from southern India to work in the mountainous estate industry during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Currently, they are employed in sectors like tea, tourism, and IT.

8. South Africa: 1.7 million

South Africa contains over 1.7 million Indian diaspora, which is the largest in the African continent. Most of these are descendants of indentured labourers who were brought by the British to work in Natal's sugar plantations. Modern migrants include doctors, IT professionals, businessperson and others.

7. United Kingdom: 1.9 million

From colonial connections to labour shortages in the years after World War II, Indian migration to the United Kingdom has a long history, which numbers nearly 1.9 million. Over 40 percent of Indians live in London boroughs, Leicester, and Birmingham. They have their presence in all major to minor industry, covering professions from high positions to low positions or work profiles.

6. Myanmar: 2 million

With over 2 million Indian diaspora present in Myanmar, they played significant roles in the development of infrastructure, banks, commerce, and administration in colonial Burma. Their presence is still remarkable in cities like Mandalay and Yangon, where Indian markets, temples, and celebrations remain vibrant.

5. Saudi Arabia: 2.5 million

With over 2.5 million Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, they play a significant role in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and retail. The surge of Indian migration began in the 1970s when Saudi Arabia was exponentially enriching its oil industry, prompting demand for labour. Surprisingly, the country witnessed a surge of 200,000 diaspora in 2023–24.

4. Canada: 2.8 million

Home to one of the world's largest Indian communities, Canada holds the 4th spot in terms of Indian diaspora, with a total population ranging around 2.8 million. A surge of Indian immigration to Canada was witnessed after 1967, following a change in immigration policies toward skills-based and family reunification criteria.

Currently, the Indian diaspora in Canada includes highly skilled professionals in technology, academia, healthcare, and business. This marks one of the most influential and rapidly growing communities in this country.

3. Malaysia: 2.9 million

This nation holds the second‑largest Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia, with 2.91 million stemming from the colonial era as indentured labourers in sugar and rubber plantations in the 19th century. Currently, Indians make up about 9 per cent of the overall population of Malaysia, contributing significantly to Malaysia's urbanisation, education, and civic life.

2. United Arab Emirates: 3.6 million

The UAE is home to the second-largest overseas Indian community in the world, comprising around 3.6 million people. It is also nearly one-third of the UAE's population. Most of the Indians employed in this nation as blue-collar workers in construction, service sectors, white-collar professionals and prominent entrepreneurs.

USA: 5.4 million