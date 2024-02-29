When is Ramadan 2024 in India? Know the dates, significance and more

Ramadan, one of the most significant months for Muslims, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar. It lasts 29 to 30 days, depending on when the new crescent moon is visible or will be visible.

When is Ramadan 2024 in India?

According to reports, Ramadan 2024 is likely to start in India on March 11 following the sighting of the Moon in Mecca, and it will end on April 9. The expected date of Eid-al-Fitar is April 10 or 11, depending on the Moon sightings.

What is the Significance of Ramadan?

In Arabic, Ramadan means intense heat. In pre-Islamic Arabia, Ramadan was the scorching hot summer month. However, Ramadan dates vary in Islamic calendar years, as an Islamic year is roughly 11 days shorter than a Gregorian year.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of fasting and spiritual growth. It is one of the five "pillars of Islam." The others are the declaration of faith, daily prayers, alms-giving and the pilgrimage to Mecca.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset each day of the month. Some people also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Quran, the holy book of Muslims. They believe it was during the final ten nights of Ramadan that God revealed the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

According to Muslim belief, people can reflect on the purpose of life during Ramadan by abstaining from things they usually take for granted. Many people also believe fasting allows them to foster feelings of empathy towards the impoverished.

When is Eid-al-Fitr celebrated?

The completion of Ramadan marks the start of Eid-al-Fitr or "the festival of breaking the fast." On this day, Muslims attend religious services, visit their friends and relatives and exchange gifts.

What is Roza?

Roza refers to the fasting from dawn to sundown. It is difficult for anyone to observe a fast without food or drink during the sweltering heat, but this fast's unique quality is that it fortifies their bodily, mental, and spiritual well-being. They refrain from eating food and consuming water during the day.

What is Sehri?

Sehri means to get up early in the morning, before the sun rises, and eat whatever they want during Sehri time. They are allowed to eat food, drink, and whatever else that will give them the energy to keep Roza all day during this period.

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the time when Muslims break their fast with food and water, gathering with family, friends and relatives at sunset.