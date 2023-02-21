When fresh quake jolted Turkey: Moment caught on dashcam footage

Two weeks after one of century's biggest natural disasters killed over 47,000 in Turkey and Syria, southern Turkey on Monday received fresh jolts. The Hatay province was rocked by a 6.2 magnitude quake and then a second quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale. A camera mounted in a car has captured the impact of the quake, which shook the southernmost province of the country, killing six people and injuring over 200. The dashcam footage - which has been widely shared online - shows cars parked in multiple rows. The moment the quake strikes the area, rhythmic shaking of the cars and the road is captured in the stunning footage.

You can get an idea from this video just how frightening it is when the earth starts to move. Our @Concern team in Hatay, Turkey was near the epicenter of tonight's earthquake and forwarded this dashcam footage from a volunteer colleague. pic.twitter.com/1c4KhpFixw — Kieran McConville (@kjmcconville) February 20, 2023 ×

One of the biggest natural disaster in a century

Countries across the world have been sending relief to Turkey after one the biggest natural disasters in a century unleashed horror in the border area. Hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed while many people are still believed to be missing. Amid massive relief operations, many stories of miracle have been reported as many, including children, were pulled out of the rubble after several days of rescue work.

On Monday, the fresh quake was centered near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), news agency Reuters quoted the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying.

Among the 294 people injured on Monday, 18 were seriously hurt, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE