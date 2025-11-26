/What triggered Erika Kirk pregnancy rumours? A heartfelt revelation to Megyn Kelly

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has revealed that at the time her husband was assassinated, she was praying that she was pregnant. The 37-year-old told Megyn Kelly in an interview that the couple wanted four kids. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered," she said. "We were both really excited to just expand our family,” Erika added. Kirk is now advising couples not to wait to have kids, saying that "a career can wait." Kirk said, "Especially if you’re a young woman, don’t put it off. You can always have a career, you can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children." This confession kicked up a storm on social media as people started speculating that Erika is “eight weeks pregnant”.

Erika has a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son with Charlie Kirk. "I was like, 'Oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe,'" she said about having another baby. Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10 during an event for Turning Point USA. Erika is now leading the conservative youth organisation. A man named Tyler Robinson was arrested for his murder.

Erika revealed their daughter's birthday message for Charlie Kirk

Erika has often talked about how her kids are handling their father's untimely demise. Upon returning home after escorting her husband’s casket back to Arizona, her daughter asked her, “Where’s daddy?” Erika told her, "Daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget."