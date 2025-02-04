An Italian politician has accused Donald Trump Jr of illegally hunting a protected bird species in the Venice lagoon. Andrea Zanoni, a regional councillor and environmentalist, claims that Trump Jr was seen in a video shooting a ruddy shelduck, a rare bird protected by the European Union birds directive and Italian wildlife protection law.

The allegation comes from a video published by Field Ethos, a media outlet linked to Trump Jr In the footage, Trump Jr is seen hunting ducks and later holding up an orange-brown bird among other dead waterfowl. He remarks, “This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English.”

Legal action and possible consequences

Zanoni wrote on social media, “In the video, Trump Jr is seen with a ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground – a duck that is very rare throughout Europe and protected by the European Union birds directive and Italian wildlife protection law,” as reported by the Guardian.

Zanoni has formally asked regional authorities, “what sanctions it intends to impose”. He further asks whether the hunting company involved will face license suspension or revocation. He stated that hunting a protected species is a crime under European and Italian regulations.

The incident allegedly took place in the Pierimpie’ Valley, a conservation area south of Venice. The ruddy shelduck, which Trump Jr is accused of hunting, migrates from southern Asia to parts of Europe for breeding.

