What is World Thalassaemia Day? Check its history, theme and all other details you need to know

Every year on May 8, people globally observe International Thalassaemia Day to raise awareness for the condition and patients battling it. Thalassaemia is a blood disorder in which the body fails to produce the required amount of haemoglobin. This is mostly inherited, meaning it is passed down from parent to child which leads to the destruction of blood cells in the body. If a person suffers from this disorder, it leads to anaemia, pale skin and extreme fatigue. The International Thalassaemia Day was established and organised by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) in 1994. Below is everything you need to know about the day and the disorder.

What is Thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the body fails to produce haemoglobin in the body. Haemoglobin is the protein molecule in red blood cells that carries oxygen.

The disorder causes anaemia, which is a condition in which your body does not have enough normal and healthy blood cells.

There are two forms of the disease: Alpha and beta and they are further divided into three subcategories: Thalassaemia Minor, Thalassaemia Intermedia and Thalassaemia Major.

According to Healthline, the treatment for the blood disorder depends on the type and severity of the disease. The treatment includes blood transfusions, bone marrow transplants, medication and supplements.

Symptoms of Thalassaemia:

Bone deformities

Dark coloured urine

Delayed growth and development

Excessive tiredness and fatigue

Pale or yellow skin

World Thalassaemia Day 2023: History

The day was established back in 1994 by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF). The TIF is a non-profit organisation, founded by Panos Englezos in 1986, where the patients and their parents represented the National Thalassaemia Association in the UK, US, Greece and Cyprus.

The first Thalassaemia Day was observed in remembrance of Panos's son who died due to the disease.

World Thalassaemia Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year's Thalassaemia Day is "Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassaemia Care Gap," which focuses on improving the knowledge and skills of people affected by the disease so that an all-round positive environment is achieved in terms of the healthcare and quality of life.

World Thalassaemia Day 2023: Significance