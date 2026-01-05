/What is World Day of War Orphans? Know date, history and key facts

World Day of War Orphans is observed annually on 6 January to show the struggles experienced by children who lost their parents during war or armed conflicts. The day highlights the physical, social, and psychological challenges faced by children while growing up without the support of parents. Several international organisations, Governments and social institutions raise awareness about the long-term impact of war on children.

The observance also reinforces the urgent need for protection, care, and rehabilitation. In addition, it also emphasises the society to extend support systems that could help war orphans rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

UNICEF estimates that about 140 million children worldwide are orphans. Of these, nearly 52 million live in Africa, around 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean, about 7.3 million in Central Asia, and close to 61 million in Asia, underscoring the vast global scale of the crisis affecting orphaned children.

What is the history of World Day of War Orphans?

World Day of War Orphans was launched by the French organisation SOS Enfants en Détresse to draw international attention to children who lose parental care because of wars and armed conflicts. The day aims to highlight the severe challenges faced by children separated from their families and growing up without emotional or social support.

Historical accounts show that the Second World War left millions of children orphaned across Europe, with Poland and Yugoslavia alone reporting about 300,000 and 200,000 orphans, respectively.

Significance