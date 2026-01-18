Amazon has confirmed an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) at its Coventry fulfilment centre in the UK. It is a bacterial infection often labelled a 'Victorian disease'. The GMB union has flagged concerns over multiple TB cases at the site, which employs nearly 3,000 employees, urging authorities to temporarily shut down the warehouse.

According to a report by the BBC, the company confirmed that 10 cases of non-contagious TB were detected in September, and said it is coordinating with the National Health Service (NHS) on a screening program.

What is the 'Victorian disease'?

Tuberculosis, also called Victoria's disease, can lead to death of the people if left untreated. When people get infected with the disease, it usually affects the lungs; however, it can also affect the abdomen, lymph nodes, nervous system and bones, damaging the nervous system on the right side of the body.

Sometimes, the nerve damage prompt insufficient oxygen supply to the brain, causing numbness in parts of the body. As a result, the hands can go completely numb, making the nerves feel like they are stinging. During this, people may feel pins and needles on the right side of the body, causing pain up to the neck. This shows that the disease primarily affects the lungs, but also the abdomen, bones and nervous system.

Symptoms:

Needling of the body

Body tingling

Drowsiness in the body

Numbness in the hands

Severe pain

Loss of mobility

Muscle contraction

Jaw locking

Based on the report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on tuberculosis, the disease has claimed the lives of more than 1.6 million people in 2021, making TB the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19.

No further cases at the Coventry fulfilment centre

Meanwhile, Amazon added that no further cases have since been found, and operations at the site are still being continued to run as usual while precautionary screening is underway amid an abundance of caution. "In line with best practice safety procedures, we immediately followed guidance from the NHS and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and made all potentially affected employees aware of the situation. We will continue to follow guidance from the experts in the NHS and would respectfully remind public organisations of the need for responsible communications where matters of public well-being are concerned," the spokesperson said, BBC reported.