What is Summer Solstice? Here's everything you need to know about the longest day of the year

Every year June 21 is the longest day, as it's time for the Summer Solstice. It is also the day when we internationally celebrate Yoga Day. As the name implies, it acknowledges the significance of yoga worldwide.

This date marks the official beginning of summer. But what exactly is the summer solstice, and what is its connection with Yoga? Check below:

What is Summer Solstice, and why is it the longest day of the year?

The summer solstice is the time when the sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer and you have the longest daylight. The regions closer to the poles experience the most significant increase in daylight hours, which leads to the midnight sun, where the sun remains visible even throughout the night.

It happens when the Earth's axial tilt is most inclined towards the sun, resulting in the longest day and the shortest night of the year. It remarks on an astronomical phenomenon that has captivated civilisations throughout history.

Until now, the days have been getting longer and the nights, shorter. After today, this will be reversed, and each day will be a little shorter and each night will be longer.

It happens twice a year, one in each hemisphere (the Northern and Southern hemispheres).

However, the winter solstice is the opposite event, when we experience the dead of winter.

International Yoga Day was first introduced by Indian PM Narendra Modi in 2014 during his speech at the United Nations. He emphasised June 21 as the date to celebrate the occasion.

The connection between the two is simple, just two words: Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutations. This traditional sequence refers to the sun as an integral part of the practice of yoga.

In yoga, the sun salutation means to awaken the body, align the mind, and tone, and activate one's brain, associating it with self-esteem, discipline, and motivation. So this date is just perfect.

Here's how Summer Solstice is celebrated in different countries:

In England, thousands of people gather at Stonehenge to witness the sunrise on this special day. The alignment of these stones creates a breathtaking spectacle as the sun's rays illuminate the site.

In Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, people celebrate this occasion with great enthusiasm. It is called the "Midnight Sun Festival," a time when the city experiences almost a full day of sunlight.

In Sweden, the summer solstice is one of the most cherished holidays. Everyone gathers to celebrate it by dancing, and nature and indulging in traditional delicacies such as herring and freshly harvested strawberries.

(With inputs from agencies)



