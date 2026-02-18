/What is Ramadan? Why the holy month holds deep spiritual meaning for Islam

Ramadan, Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is regarded as the most sacred month in Islamic culture. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk, and they eat and drink only before sunrise and after sunset. It begins and ends with the sighting of the slightest waxing crescent moon, just after a new moon. It changes every year because the lunar Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon.



It starts the day after the new crescent moon appears, which can be difficult to spot because it is visible for only about 20 minutes. When haze or cloud cover prevents sighting with the naked eye, lunar calculations are used to find out its presence. This year, Ramadan began at sunset on February 17 and will conclude after sunset on March 19 with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

What is Ramadan, and why is it marked as a sacred month?

Ramadan's significance comes from the belief that it was during this month that the Holy Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad through divine revelation. Since then, the period has been marked as a turning point in Islamic history, making Ramadan a time of deep spiritual reflection, devotion, and renewal for Muslims worldwide.



During this period, all adult of Muslims who are physically able observe fasting from dawn (suhoor) until sunset (iftar). When the fast begins, they abstain from consuming food and drink, including smoking and marital relations, during daylight hours, lasting typically 12 to 15 hours depending on location. Fasting in Islam during Ramadan is marked as one of the Five Pillars of this religion, marking the core and significant acts of worship that structure a Muslim’s faith and practice. Other than physical restraint, the fast is meant to encourage humility, patience, self-discipline, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.



Ramadan is also a time of increased prayer and worship. Muslims perform additional nightly prayers called Taraweeh and spend more time reciting and reflecting on the Quran. Many aim to complete a full reading of the Quran during the month. Acts of charity are especially emphasised, as giving to the poor and helping others are seen as ways to purify wealth and strengthen community bonds.



The last ten days of Ramadan hold particular importance, as they include Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), believed to be the night when the Quran’s revelation began. Worship on this night is considered more valuable than that of a thousand months.