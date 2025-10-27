/What is Bharat Taxi? India's first cooperative cab service to take on Ola, Uber

India has launched 'Bharat Taxi', the country's first cooperative taxi service, which is designed to directly counter private entities such as Uber and Ola. The initiative aims to deliver full ownership to drivers of their earnings by offering commuters a government-supervised alternative to private cab aggregators.

What is Bharat Taxi?

Developed under the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Bharat Taxi allows drivers to become co-owners and shareholders. It eliminates commissions and increases pricing while prioritising the affordability of driver welfare and passengers, according to several media reports.

The first phase of the initiative is set to begin in November 2025 in Delhi, where around 5,000 drivers, both men and women, known as Saarthis (charioteers), are likely to participate in the initial nationwide phase. The service plans will expand to 20 different cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Jaipur, over the following year.

The platform is established to compete with private cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Unlike the private-market alternative, it operates on a cooperative model, where drivers are co-owners and shareholders.

What are the key features?

Driver-Owned Cabs: Through this initiative, drivers can buy shares and become members of the cooperative, giving them more transparency and a greater voice in operations.

No Commission: Drivers can retain 100 per cent of their earnings. They will not have to pay commission, unlike private platforms that deduct significant fares

Transparent Pricing: Passengers can now enjoy fair, predictable fares with no increased pricing while booking the taxi.

Digital Integration: Bharat Taxi services will be linked with national digital platforms such as DigiLocker and UMANG for seamless identity verification and service delivery.