/What is 'Bela'? Donald Trump’s mysterious 'covfefe-esque' four-letter post leaves netizens confused

US President Donald Trump's cryptic post with his four-letter post on Truth Social has sent the internet into a buzz. While writing several posts regarding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his platform, Trump wrote the word ‘Bela’ in a post. After writing this word by Trump, it left netizens wondering about the possible meaning of the word written by the president.

Currently, there appears to be no direct link between the term 'Bela' and the President of the United States. Hence, it seems a typo was made by the POTUS while sharing multiple posts on the platform. However, a double “l,” the term translates to “beautiful” in Italian (“bella”), but it remains unclear what escalated the post.

After internet sleuths got onto the task following Trump's post, a Reddit user said that Trump, or his social media team, might be denoting the word to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) law in South Africa, which is reportedly controversial.

Netizens draw the typo with infamous “covfefe” tweet

The term also began trending on the social media platform X (Formerly known as Twitter). It also sparked a series of posts on X with a person drawing comparisons to his infamous 2017 “covfefe” tweet. California Gov.

The office of Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump with jabs at his “tiny hands,” while The Lincoln Project dubbed it the new “covfefe.” Trump critic George Conway also weighed in, calling “bela” a blend of the earlier post, as speculation swirled over its meaning and intent.

Meanwhile, before the seemingly incomprehensible word, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT”.