Delhi Environment MinisterManjinder Singh Sirsaannounced on Tuesday that thegovernment may conduct its first cloud seeding today if weather conditions are favourable. The Cessna aircraft will take off from the air strip in IIT Kanpur at 12:30 pm if the visibility in Kanpur reaches from2000 metres to 5000 metres. Meanwhile, the visibility is also low in Delhi.

What is Artificialrain?

Artificialrain, also known as cloud seeding, is a scientific method used to induce rainfall in areas experiencing drought or insufficient precipitation. In this process, certain chemical compoundsare sprayed using aircraft or rockets to encourage the formationof raindrops, making them heavy enough to fall to the ground as rain.

How is cloud seeding processed?

It is introduced by using silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice to seed clouds through rockets, aeroplanes, or ground-based machines, which act as nuclei around which moisture condenses. When water vapour gathers in the cloud around these particles, it forms water droplets which fall as rain after these droplets combine and grow large enough. The process can be natural (when dust or salt particles serve as condensation nuclei) or artificially triggered to enhance rainfall in specific regions.

There are mainly three techniques used:

Static Cloud Seeding – Introducing particles to encourage condensation.

Dynamic Cloud Seeding – Aims to increase air movement within the cloud to produce more moisture.

Hygroscopic Seeding – Uses salts to attract water vapour and enlarge droplets.

What are the benefits of artificial rain?

Artificialrain plays a significant role in combating drought, improving groundwater levels, and supporting agricultural growth in arid regions. In addition to combating drought, it is also used to clear air pollution and heavy forest fires. Other than China, the US and the UAE, several other nations have also used cloud seeding to not only address water scarcity and environmental challenges but also to curb pollution levels in their major cities.

What are the side effects and concerns of artificial rain?