What is alpha-gal syndrome? Tick-borne meat allergy on the rise in US

The United States has been engulfed with potentially life-threatening allergy, medically referred to as alpha-gal syndrome (AGS). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 450,000 people in the country may have been affected by AGS, also known as a red-meat allergy or the tick-bite meat allergy.

US scientists have traced alpha-gal to saliva from the lone star tick. The tick is identified by the white spot on its back and is mostly found in the southern and eastern parts of the US. But some experts have warned that their range is expanding due to climate change.

What is alpha-gal syndrome?

Alpha-gal is a sugar found in meat from mammals like pork, rabbit, lamb, etc. It is also found in products made from mammals like gelatin, cow’s milk, milk products and some pharmaceuticals. It is not found in humans or apes.

AGS is a serious allergic condition that some people experience after they consume food or products containing alpha-gal, as per CDC.

Since 2010, more than 110,000 cases have been detected, as per CDC data. From 2017 to 2021, the number of cases increased by around 15,000 per year. The syndrome was not discovered until 2008. The US researchers discovered it by accident while testing a drug used to treat cancer.

The Ixodes holocyclus, aka the paralysis tick, has also caused similar meat allergies in Sydney, Australia.

Symptoms of alpha-gal syndrome

The symptoms of the little-understood syndrome include:

Hives and itchy rash

Nausea or vomiting

Heartburn or indigestion

Diarrhoea or severe stomach pain

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing

Drop in blood pressure

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eyelids

Dizziness or faintness

These symptoms commonly appear 2-6 hours after eating food or other exposure to products containing alpha-gal. Some patients have experienced only stomach symptoms.

The American Gastroenterological Association says people with unexplained diarrhoea, nausea and abdominal pain should be tested for the syndrome.

Current situation in the US

A survey of 1500 doctors and healthcare workers from last year found that 42 per cent of 450,000 people had never heard of alpha-gal.

The survey, which was also released by the CDC on Thursday, shows about one-third of the group said they were “not too confident” in their ability to identify the disease. Only 5 per cent were “very confident” in their ability.

Experts suggest people cover up outdoors and regularly check their bodies for tick bites.

