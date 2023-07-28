PIA flight to Islamabad from Karachi takes the long detour via India

It's not every day that one sees a local domestic flight from Pakistan heading to its destination via India. This was witnessed by the passengers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to Islamabad that set course for the capital city of Pakistan on Monday (July 24).

The PIA Flight deviated from its original flight path and entered into Indian air space at around 5:02 pm PKT (5:32 pm IST) on Monday.

It flew for about an hour and 12 minutes in Indian airspace.

It entered from Pakistan’s Hyderabad to India’s Rajasthan region where it flew over Rajasthan, onwards to Haryana and Indian Punjab to eventually cross into Pakistani territory through Kasur at 6:14 PM PKT(6:44PM PKT), open-source flight tracking data suggests.

The flight PK 308 was set to depart at 4 pm Pakistan time. Flight data suggests that on Monday, the flight took of 30 minutes more than the originally scheduled time.

The usual flight time from Karachi to Islamabad is up to one hour and 40 minutes, and the flight that took a detour via India took an extra 42 minutes to land, two hours and 14 minutes after take-off.

Data suggests that on Monday, there were severe weather patches in Pakistan’s Sindh and Punjab, with thunderstorms in both the provinces, and even in Islamabad.

What is unprecedented is that the course was allowed by Indian Civil aviation authorities for a domestic flight from Pakistan, a practice generally seen for international carriers in the past.

In June, a flight of Indian carrier IndiGo, going from northern city of Amritsar to western city of Ahmedabad, entered Pakistani airspace for approximately half an hour.

Flight 6E-645, which was carrying 186 passengers and crew, had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather in India. The flight landed safely in Ahmedabad later.

The Indian plane had been in Pakistani territory for about 19 minutes for which the deviation was well-coordinated with the Pakistani civil aviation authorities.

