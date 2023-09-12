What happened to Mark Dickey? Know about the US explorer who was rescued from a Turkey cave after 12 days

Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old caver from the United States, faced a life-threatening situation while exploring the Morco cave, nestled in the Tauras Mountains in southern Turkey. As Mark was 3,400 feet below the surface, he suddenly suffered from severe gastrointestinal bleeding.

Mark's illness came as a shock to many, considering his extensive experience in such expeditions. His situation also raised questions about the risks associated with caving, which can be unanticipated even for skilled explorers.

Here's everything you need to know about Mark Dickey, what happened to him inside the cave and his current situation.

Who is Mark Dickey?

Mark Dickey, the US researcher rescued from the Turkey cave after being trapped there for 12 days, is a highly skilled cave explorer. He is himself a cave rescuer and a well-known personality in the international speleological community. He is also the secretary of the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) medical committee, an instructor at the National Cave Rescue Commission and Executive Director of the Cave Academy.

What happened to Mark Dickey?

Dickey was exploring the Morco cave in Turkey as a part of his expedition mission to map out the subterranean system at least 4,200 feet deep. However, when he reached 3,400 feet deep inside the cave, he experienced gastrointestinal bleeding and vomiting that made him too frail to make his way out.

ALSO READ | Egypt bans face veil in schools for upcoming academic year

The cave Dickey was trapped in comprises steep vertical shafts, deep pits and narrow passages, Reuters reported. Moreover, the cave is very wet and cold, having a temperature of around four degrees Celsius.

Mark's situation sparked an international rescue operation led by at least 200 aid workers from the United States, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. ECRA said they first received the call about Mark's plight on September 2. They divided the rescue efforts into seven parts.

Despite his illness, he shared videos of his situation deep inside the Morco cave through videos. He remained hopeful even in his precarious situation and displayed immense resilience.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Caving Federation confirmed that the rescue team had successfully removed Dickey from the cave. Dramatic stills from the rescue operations show the rescue team pulling Mark out of the cave. When he came out of the cave, smiling, he said, "I don’t quite know what’s happened, but I do know that the quick response by the Turkish government to get the medical supplies that I needed in my opinion saved my life. I was very close to the edge."

(With inputs from agencies)