Australia

Most of us have heard of the meme- "What are those?"- where a man asks a police officer about his work boots in a startled manner. This meme is years old but remains relevant.

A 28-year-old corporate worker in Australia was roasted for wearing an unusual pair of shoes to her office. The woman, identified as Chloe Andrews, took to social media to share that she was absolutely roasted for wearing Tabi shoes to the office.

The reactions

Andrews, who has more than 15,000 followers on TikTok, posted a video of her going to the office wearing the Tabi shoes and filming the reactions of her co-workers.

Most of the people in her office just hated her footwear.

A report by news.com.au said that the most brutal response to Andrews' footwear was from a co-worker who said that the shoes made the 28-year-old look like a "farm animal."

One male co-worker, while rubbing his neck, asked, “What are those?” and, when Ms Andrews gave him some context about her shoes, he simply replied, “I don’t get it.”

The report said that her co-workers were Googling cow hoofs to compare them to her shoes.

The most supportive response was from two Gen Z employees who weren’t negative about her shoe choice and instead hyped her up - one even clapped and said, “Yass!”

What is Tabi?

Tabi- also known as split-toed shoes- originated in 15th century Japan where the elite used to wear split-toe socks thought to aid in physical balance with their thonged sandals and shoes.

As cotton routes opened to China later and rubber soles were added, the socks became jika-tabi, shoes worn by blue-collar workers in Japan, a report by Harpers Bazaar said.

The Tabi shoes were launched in the late 1980s.

(With inputs from agencies)