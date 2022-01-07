Watch: Wild elephant returns to her rescue centre to show her new born calf

The story of a wild elephant which has been doing rounds on the internet has left netizens in complete awe. Sheldrick wildlife trust took to their official Instagram handle and posted a video of an elephant family.

It explains the story of a mama elephant, Icholta, who stayed in the rescue centre as a kid. She has now returned to her home to show her new baby to the caretakers.

Icholta was rescued from a waterhole when she was just weeks old. She then spent her infancy at the nursery until she learned how to live as a wild elephant.

The caption read, "She became a mother to Inca in 2016, and barely a day into 2022, she returned “home” to introduce us to her latest addition, baby Izzy! In this video, you can see the pride beaming from Icholta’s face as she looks upon her son and daughter — and we feel equally proud to watch this family flourish."

The wholesome video has left the netizens stunned as they give their blessings to the elephant family.

"I marvel at the way formerly rescued moms return to share their new babies with their former caregivers! I love elephants so much and wish we humans would learn from them how to love and protect each other," wrote an Instagram user.