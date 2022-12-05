WATCH | Viral video shows twin sisters marrying same man in Mumbai, case filed

In an unusual incident, twin sisters married the same man in the western Indian state, of Maharashtra. The incident came to light when the video of the wedding went viral on social media.

The wedding ceremony was held in Maharashtra's Solapur district on December 2, 2022. The twin sisters Rinky and Pinky who are IT professionals, from India’s financial capital city Mumbai agreed to marry Atul (the groom).

In fact, both their families agreed to the wedding and had no objection. The groom is into the travel agency business. Solapur district is approximately 400 km from Mumbai.

Solapur Police has now registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence under section 494 of the Indian penal Code (IPC). The video that has gone viral on social media shows the names of the bride and the groom written at the place where the event was held.

In the clipping from the Jaimala (Garland) ceremony, people can be seen cheering for the twin sisters who tried to garland the groom. The twin sisters attempted to garland Atul at the same time and failed in their first attempt. Then they put the jaimala on him one by one.

Under Sec 494 of the IPC, "Whoever, having a husband or wife living, marries in any case in which such marriage is void because of its taking place during the life of such husband or wife, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Initial investigation done by Police stated Police officials reveal that all three of them, the twin sisters and the groom have been living together since childhood. “The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago. During this time, Atul came close to the two young women. The two sisters reportedly decided to wed the same man as they couldn't imagine parting ways after marriage,” said Solapur police officials.

Police say further investigation and questioning are underway.

