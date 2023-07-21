Watch | Violent tornado in US rips through Pfizer manufacturing plant

A Pfizer pharmaceutical plant was ripped apart by a violent tornado on Wednesday (July 19) 60 miles east of Raleigh, North Carolina. The manufacturing plant suffered huge damage after it was hit by the tornado which touched down near Rocky Mount. According to a report published by The Associated Press, Pfizer confirmed that no one suffered serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Pfizer tweeted that the employees followed the protocol and evacuated the plant, because of which everyone was safe and accounted for.

"We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident," Pfizer stated in a second tweet.

As mentioned on the Pfizer website, the company's Rocky Mount plant is one of "the largest sterile injectable facilities in the world" and the factory produces around 25 per cent of Pfizer’s sterile injectables which are used in the hospitals of the US.

"At this facility, a wide range of products are produced, including anaesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives and neuromuscular blockers. These products are available in small volume presentations, such as ampules, vials and syringes, and large volume presentations, such as IV bags and semi-rigid bottles," it stated. \

Tornado identified as an EF3

Annually, more than 400 million units are manufactured at Pfizer's North Carolina plant.

In the videos of the plant shared on social media, debris was seen scattered and parts of the roof appeared ripped off in the storm. The National Weather Service, in a tweet on Thursday (July 20) stated that the tornado was identified as an EF3 and had peak winds of 150 mph.

🌪️The tornado survey results are in!



The Dortches-Battleboro NC Tornado was on the ground for 16.5 miles and produced peak winds of 150 mph.



This is the first EF-3 tornado ever observed in central North Carolina in the month of July! #NCwx pic.twitter.com/mr49ZTgIjE — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) July 20, 2023 ×

The tornado travelled for 16 miles on the ground and injured 16 people, proving life-threatening for two of them. As per the National Weather Service's tweet, no fatalities were reported.

This was the first EF3 tornado which was recorded in central North Carolina in July.

