WATCH | US woman sets Guinness World Record for burp louder than blender

In yet another bizarre world record, a woman from Maryland, United States has put her burping habit on display. Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for her unusually loud burps in the female category.

As per GWR, her bellowing belch was 107.3 decibels loud, which surpassed the previous record of 107 dB, achieved by Elisa Cagnoni, from Italy, in the year 2009.

The record for the world's loudest burp male is held by Neville Sharp from Australia, whose burp was measured at 112.7 dB in the year 2021.

Winter's "record-breaking burp is louder than a blender (70-80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90-95 dB), and even some motorcycles at full throttle (100-110 dB)," according to The Guinness World Records.

In order to achieve the distinctive feat, she was asked to burp in a soundproof recording room, like that of a recording studio, so that any of the reflected sounds get eliminated. This is why, Winter visited the studios of iHeartRadio station where she attempted her record on-air during DJ Elliot Segal's radio talk show ‘Elliot in the Morning’.

During her conversation with Guinness World Records, she revealed that to break the 14-year-old record, she drank a beer and coffee along with breakfast. She willingly chose this combination after weeks of experimentation in which she figured out what will help her burp the loudest.

She said ever since she was a child, her burps have surprisingly been the loudest.

“That is just magic to me, I love to see their face,” she further said explaining how she loves surprising people with her unique talent.

