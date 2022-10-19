Watch | US doctor removes 23 lenses from an elderly woman's eyes, netizens shocked

A video on Instagram went viral after an ophthalmologist shared a video of her removing 23 lenses from her patient's eyes.

The video was posted by Dr Katerina Kurteeva on her page california-eye-associates on Instagram which clearly showed the doctor removing lenses from an elderly woman's eyelid.

Also read | Excessive screen time causing dry eye problems in kids, experts warn

The woman is said to be in her 70s and forgot to remove her lenses, Fox News reported. This was the reason for the pain in her eyes and blurred vision.

The post read, "A rare occasion in my practice - I got to deliver 23 contact lenses yesterday from one patient’s eye in my clinic. 23 CONTACT LENSES REMOVED - this is an opportunity for me to review contact lens wear with the public."

The patient visited the doctor complaining of pain in her eyes and blurred vision. the doctor after removing the lenses claimed her patient to be a record holder. She called her a "Guinness World Records patient."

Also read | After coronavirus, next pandemic may come crawling from the melting glaciers

The doctor in the video is heard so far she has removed two lenses and many more are there to be removed. Further, the doctor told her patient that she already has removed 10 to 12 lenses and more are there, the patient couldn't believe that there was so many lense in her eyes.

The doctor in her video mentioned that she had to use force to separate lenses as they were glued for nearly a month. She added that since the lenses are so thin and smooth, they formed a brick of contacts, blocking the vision.

Users felt bad for the woman and many warned others to avoid the use of lenses.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE