WATCH | Two men robbed by miscreants at gunpoint in broad daylight in Delhi's tunnel

In an unbelievable incident, four unidentified men robbed Rs 2,00,000 ( $2437 approx.) from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday in India's capital New Delhi.



The robbery took place when the two men were heading towards Gurugram in a cab where they had to deliver the money, said the police while speaking to news agency PTI.



The 1.5 km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel connects New Delhi with Noida and Sarai Kale Khan. The shocking daylight robbery was captured on CCTV.

CM demands LG's resignation

Reacting to the viral video, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the resignation of Lt Governor VK Saxena.



“LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, "On Saturday, the victim working as a delivery agent at Omiya enterprises, Chandni Chowk filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station. He alleged that he along with his associate was going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag of cash."



“They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila and when they entered the tunnel on the Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles waylaid their vehicle and took away their bag containing around Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint,” he added.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police





The police have registered a case against the miscreants under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention). The police stated that the complainants are being questioned, as well as their employer and other staffers to understand if it was an inside job.