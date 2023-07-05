WATCH | Shots fired at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court premises as lawyer groups clash

A firing incident occurred at the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi on Wednesday, July 5. According to the reports, heated arguments amongst the lawyers resulted in a violent altercation. However, police reached the spot on time, and no injuries were reported in the firing incident.

After the firing incident, the Bar Council of Delhi suspended the licence of lawyer Manish Sharma, ANI reported. However, he claimed he did not fire any bullets and accused lawyer Atul Kumar Sharma of threatening him. Manish Sharma said that there were many issues between him and his secretary Atul Kumar Sharma related to the Bar. He stated, "Last night, Atul Sharma and his brother, Lalit, called me. They abused me and threatened to shoot me. We were fighting with each other. I will file a complaint against those who did all this fighting and those who were fired in court. We have footage of them firing. I did not fire any bullet like this."

Bar Council Chairman condemned the firing incident.

The Bar Council of Delhi Chairman, KK Manan, condemned the firing incident. He asserted that they would launch a detailed inquiry into the matter. He also added that no lawyer can use weapons on court premises. "Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else could use them like this inside or around court premises," news agency ANI quoted KK Manan.

The situation is normal, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police has released a statement about the firing incident. They said a lawyer fired the shots in the air at the Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi on Wednesday. However, no one was injured. Delhi Police also assured that the situation was normal and under their control and they would take legal action soon. "A firing incident was reported around 1335 hrs today at PS Subzi Mandi. When the Police team reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air, and no one was injured. The situation is normal. Legal action is being initiated," stated Delhi Police.