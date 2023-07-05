Watch | Shark casually swim with beachgoers in US, video goes viral

An absolutely terrifying video surfaced online that shows a shark swimming casually around people on Florida’s Navarre Beach. In the 56-second clip, families can be seen enjoying at the beach when a shark came near to the crowd by flapping its fins and tail near the shore. As soon as beachgoers noticed the shark, they run to seek shelter.

The video was shared on Twitter by WCCB reporter Kaitlin Wright. It was originally uploaded by Cristy Cox, who told Pensacola Journal, “It all happened so fast! A dolphin was actually side by side with the shark at first and then just disappeared.”

The video is the witness of terrified men, women and children as they hurried out of the water as soon as they caught sight f the shark. In the blink of an eye, a fun and frolic day at the beach turned into nothing short of a nightmare. A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida! 📷 Video by Cristy Cox pic.twitter.com/WWlmRH0m8E — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 3, 2023 × “The shark was just trying to feed as they are expected and just passed by swimmers. Everyone was stunned as it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. We all just have to remember this is natural and we are in their home, so stay alert!” Cox further said.

Beach Safety Director Turnbill confirmed that a shark was indeed spotted. However, he mentioned that there was nothing to be concerned about. "There are sharks in the Gulf, everywhere. We see sharks almost every day and there's nothing to be alarmed of for 99.9% of the time," Turnbill said. How the internet reacted to this narrow escape Social media remarked in the comments section that how frequently sharks can be found around Navarre Pier and urged others not to swim too close. Others suggested that they should run quickly away from sharks.

A user wrote, "I might stand on the porch to watch a tornado but I'm not staying in the ocean to watch a shark."

Another user wrote, "Just looking for some prime human meat for lunch."

"Swimming near a pier is always a hard no for me," the third user wrote

Recently, two swimmers were apparently attacked by a shark off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday, a day after two others reported being attacked while enjoying at popular New York beaches. Hours after the incidents were reported; officials said drones spotted some 50 sand sharks that morning near a popular beach park, according to local media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

