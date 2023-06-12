Watch | Restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' thali in New Jersey ahead of PM's US visit

A special thali has been launched by a New Jersey-based restaurant which is dedicated to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to the United States, reported ANI.



Shripad Kulkarni, who is the owner of the restaurant and is of Indian origin, stated that they have curated the thali, especially on the demands of the Indian community, who have been living there.

Colourful thali filled with mouth-watering dishes

In the video, posted by news agency ANI, Kulkarni is seen sharing details of the "Modi Ji" thali. The colourful thali, which has been curated included mouth-watering dishes from across India, including items like - Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, papad.

#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023 ×

The restaurant owner further stated that the special thali has already been tried by many people. Various customers, who are also seen making an appearance in the video, stated that they were in love with the food served and added that the thali has been extremely popular amongst New Jersey's Indian community. The price of the thali was not mentioned in the video.