Watch | Restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' thali in New Jersey ahead of PM's US visit
The restaurant's owner Shripad Kulkarni, who is originally from India, said that thali has been created after its demand was made by the Indian community living there
A special thali has been launched by a New Jersey-based restaurant which is dedicated to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to the United States, reported ANI.
Shripad Kulkarni, who is the owner of the restaurant and is of Indian origin, stated that they have curated the thali, especially on the demands of the Indian community, who have been living there.
Colourful thali filled with mouth-watering dishes
In the video, posted by news agency ANI, Kulkarni is seen sharing details of the "Modi Ji" thali. The colourful thali, which has been curated included mouth-watering dishes from across India, including items like - Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, papad.
#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
The restaurant owner further stated that the special thali has already been tried by many people. Various customers, who are also seen making an appearance in the video, stated that they were in love with the food served and added that the thali has been extremely popular amongst New Jersey's Indian community. The price of the thali was not mentioned in the video.
The thali has also paid tribute to 2023 being declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets after the Indian government's recommendation, by adding dishes to the thali which are prepared using millets.
The restaurant owner added that they plan to launch another special thali which will be dedicated to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon.
"We plan to launch this thali soon. I'm very positive that it's going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community," the owner stated.
This is not the first time that a special culinary offering has been created dedicated to Indian PM Modi. Last year, a 'thali' was launched by a Delhi-based restaurant dedicated to the prime minister on his birthday. Ardor 2.1 restaurant, which is situated in Connaught Place, came up with a big-sized thali which included 56 items with the customers having the choice of going for veg and non-veg food.
Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden from June 21-24.
During his four-day visit, the US president and the First Lady will host the Indian prime minister for a state dinner on June 22. Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will reach New Delhi on June 13 for his two-day visit during which he will discuss various issues, a week ahead of the prime minister's US visit.
