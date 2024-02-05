Watch: Reporter slaps herself in face during live reporting. The reason is hilarious

An Australian reporter went viral on social media after she was captured slapping herself during live reporting. Andrea Crothers, a reporter for Australia’s The Today Show, is seen slapping herself in the face as she tries to dodge a mosquito. Crothers was reporting on floods in Brisbane when the incident happened.

The reporter took to Instagram and wrote, “The mozzies are vicious in Queensland,” while posting the video. The video begins with the host of the show Karl Stefanovic saying, “A little funny thing happened today, Andrea Crothers, who is one of our great reporters on the show, has been covering these flood waters in Brisbane, a terrific job.”

“But it’s very muggy up there, wet weather, and along with all those conditions come the awful [bugs, as a sound of mosquitos was played]. So here she was, confronted on air during a live report,” he chuckles.

The video then shows Andrea Crothers slapping herself while trying to shoo away the mosquito that landed on her face.

After the video went viral on social media, Crothers shared another clip showing herself wearing a netted veil to ward off mosquitoes. “Introducing Nine’s new wardrobe after that mozzie incident,” she wrote in the caption. “HR said I could wear this as long as I didn’t file for worker’s comp for punching myself in the face,” she added.

Both of the videos generated huge user interest and engagement on Instagram. Still laughing at this,” posted an individual. Another added, “This is gold.” “I watched this on repeat. Gold! All class!” shared a third. Some users enquired whether the reporter was okay or not!