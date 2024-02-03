Watch: Video of Mount Everest's 360-degree view stuns netizens, goes viral

A view from the peak of the world's tallest mountain is indeed rare especially because not every trekking enthusiast can scale it successfully.



The view from the peak is surreal and unexpected but what if one gets to see that view while just scrolling through their mobile phones?



A video, which depicted a 360-degree panorama from Mount Everest's peak was shared on social media platforms and left the netizens stunned by the magnificence of the mountain.

The video, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @historyinmemes, gave the users an unprecedented glimpse of the mountain's treacherous terrain. In the video, a team of skilled mountaineers were seen on the peak of Mount Everest along with the snow-capped peaks. This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest pic.twitter.com/trboDIIXI5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 1, 2024 × "A 360-degree camera view from the top of Mt Everest," read the caption of the video which garnered more than 220,000 likes and 35 million views.

Video captivates social media users

The glory of Mount Everest in the video captivated many users of X. In the video's comments section, some praised the courage of the mountaineers, while others spoke about the challenges and dangers that climbers face on the tallest mountain peak in the world.



"Top of the world! Thankful for God's creation!" said a user. "I've always had this fascination with Everest. I've read about and seen practically everything out there. This is incredible," another commented.

"Gees that's interesting!! Looks like u could fall easily and not much room up there for the people coming up," a third user said.



"Yikes! The weird fisheye lens effect makes it seem like the top of Mt. Everest is about one square foot. Amazing, out of this world, and feeding my acrophobia," another user said.