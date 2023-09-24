WATCH | Rare ‘Dumbo’ octopus spotted during live stream in North Pacific Ocean

A rare “Dumbo” octopus was spotted by a remotely operated vehicle of the Ocean Exploration Trust which was in the midst of exploring the north Pacific Ocean. The creature whose appearance was described as “ghostly” was seen swimming around 2,665 metres (8,743 feet) deep above the researchers’ ROV Little Hercules, about 20 metres from the sea floor.

‘Dumbo’ octopus spotted

The octopus’ appearance is similar to that of the title character of the 1941 Disney film ‘Dumbo’ was seen using its ear-like fins to swim on an EVNautilus live stream which was happening in the waters around Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (PMNM) in the north Pacific Ocean.

The sea creature was spotted by the Corps of Exploration team hovering above ROV Little Hercules.

The video of the rare sea creature was posted on EVNautilus’ Youtube page with the caption, “Spooky season is almost upon us, and it seems like this Dumbo Octopus was getting in the mood by reflecting light from our technology.”

It added, “Watch as this fan-favourite deep sea creature hovers delicately in front of our camera, reminding us of the beauty of this special place.”



According to their website, the team is in the midst of gathering data in the largely unexplored northwestern section to better understand patterns of species distribution as well as the geology of the seamount.

PMNM is the largest marine protected area in the United States covering over 1.5 million square kilometres, said the Nautilus Live’s website.

About the ‘Dumbo’ octopus

The dumbo octopus (Grimpoteuthis) named after the Disney elephant ‘Dumbo’ with big ears, refers not just to one species but to an entire genus of deep-sea umbrella octopuses.

The deep sea creature lives on the ocean floor at extreme depths of at least 13,000 feet, whose fins and webbed arms help it swim through the water but also make it seem like little sea umbrellas in the water.





