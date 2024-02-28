WATCH: PM Modi applauds German singer as she sings devotional song 'Achyutam Keshavam'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 28) was seen listening closely to German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann. PM Modi met the singer and her mother in Palladam, which is in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also provided beats while the singer sang "Achyutam Keshavam" - a devotional song in Hindu religion.

Earlier in one of the episodes of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had mentioned Spittmann's name.

The German singer often sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages. In addition to "Achyutam Keshavam", she also sang a song in the Tamil language when she met with PM Modi.

Watch the video here: #WATCH | PM Modi today met the German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Tamil Nadu's Palladam



Spittmann was mentioned by the PM in one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programs. She sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages.



Today, she sang… pic.twitter.com/1DA9JV2aZw — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024 × During a Mann Ki Baat address last year in September, PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them" and also played an Indian song sung by Mae.

"Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany," PM Modi said after the song presentation.

"Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music," he had added.