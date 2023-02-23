WATCH: Pakistan man thinks his country would have been different had Narendra Modi been its PM

Sana Amjad, a Pakistani YouTuber and a former journalist, recently shared a video in which a man can be heard slamming the Shehbaz Sharif government in the aftermath of a hike in taxes and a rise in the prices of basic commodities.

The man is seen slamming the current state of Pakistan's economy and comparing it with India. The man, whose identity is not known, said in the video that the situation of Pakistanis would be better had the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi been ruling the South Asian nation.

In the video, Amjad asked the man why the slogan, "Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" gained momentum in the past few days and why people are chanting it.

Responding to the question, the man said he wishes he wasn't born in Pakistan and then goes on to add, "I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre."

He added, "It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here."

"Hamen Modi Mil Jaye bus, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif Chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye"



Pakistan is going through an economic crisis, which has left common people struggling with a very high cost of living.

The ruling government has announced some modifications in the policies in order to align with the conditions laid down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loan approval.

