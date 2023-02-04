WATCH: OMG ! Netizens in shock after bus glides through dangerous floodwaters in New Zealand

In New Zealand, devastating floods have caused chaotic scenes all around the country, including flooded airports and streets that have now turned into rivers. Auckland, the largest city in the country, is also severely flooded. Auckland's 1.7 million residents had to leave their damaged and flooded houses as a result of power outages and landslides among other issues.

Aucklanders can finally see some nicer weather after a devasting week of extraordinary rain. Alwyn Bakker, a meteorologist with MetService, claimed that Auckland's worst is now over. Amid this a social media post is widely circulated which has instilled fear among people over the lack of safety measures followed.

In the midst of this, a social media post that is widely shared has caused panic among individuals due to the absence of safety precautions taken. Residents are finding it extremely challenging to commute due to the flooded roadways. But a bus driver's manoeuvring of his vehicle through a heavily flooded route has now taken the internet by storm.

The Maungakiekie Tamaki local board's deputy chair, Debbie Burrows, posted a video online showing a bus driver navigating the vehicle across a flooded road.The person recording the video initially shows a car that is almost totally submerged in floodwater. She then pans left the camera and shows another car submerged in water. Then in shock captures the footage of the bus.

"Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get street closed off but struggling to get message through via AT. Resorted to 111 so hopefully in the meantime no-one else will try to give it a go!!" read the caption of the video which she shared on Facebook.

The video has till now received over 15,000 views. The video has received many comments rebuking the driver and his careless behaviour.

The footage stunned netizens.

